Roisin Upton gets home support for crucial Euro hockey tie in Holland

THE Irish women's hockey team played out a hard fought 0-0 draw with Scotland on Sunday, leaving both with one point from their two games to date in Pool B of the Euro Hockey Championships in Amsterdam.

Limerick's Roisin Upton once more lined out for the Green Army in Holland, with some local support on the sidelines, as her former school Crescent College Comprehensive took in the game on their hockey tour.

The hockey tour consists of 36 players aged 13 to 17 years old. They arrived on Thursday last and return to Limerick late on Wednesday. The school took in two days of the European championships where Roisín Upton, a former student was playing for Ireland.

The school plays six games while on tour as well attending several training clinics.

The Ireland Scotland game itself was one of few openings with the Green Army shading matters in terms of territorial and circle penetration stakes but not on the scoreboard.

Deirdre Duke was inches from breaking the deadlock four minutes in when an opportunist Roisin Upton touch redirected a Scottish pass into her path. Duke slipped a clever shot at goal that caught the heel of Amy Gibson, deflecting the shot just a couple of inches wide.

Chances were scarce in the first half with both sides battling for an opener.

The second half had more chances and bite to it with Scotland initially enjoying a decent spell, Millie Brown’s attacking runs causing plenty of problems.

Later in the half Ireland got back on the front foot and they looked the more likely to grab a winning goal. The pick of the chances fell to Katie Mullan from a fifth corner.

Roisin Upton’s first-up shot was blocked by Gibson; Hannah Matthews lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to the right post but it came sharply at the skipper and away from her stick.

Commenting after the stalemate, head coach Graham Shaw said: “I thought we were dominant when you look at the amount of circle penetrations we had and the opportunities we created but in order to win games you need to put the ball in the goal. At times, we lacked composure but their keeper pulled off some good saves, it just wasn’t enough inside the final third”.

The Green Army back in action today against Germany at 1.45pm (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.

Ireland: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Tice, R Upton, C Watkins, N Daly, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke Subs: C Cassin, N Evans, E Beatty, G Pinder, S Loughran, H Matthews, A Meeke

Scotland: B Ward, A Costello, K Robertson, S Robertson, K Cuthbert (Captain), S Jamieson, M Brown, K Holmes, F Burnet, R Condie, A Gibson Subs: N Cochrane, M Drummond, A Brodie, C Watson, N Lloyd, A Howie, R Collins,