Limerick club football championship line-up confirmed

THE line-up was completed this Sunday evening for the knockout stages of the Limerick SFC and IFC.

Dromcollogher-Broadford and Newcastle West have topped the two groups in the Limerick SFC and progress directly to the semi finals – an 18th successive year in the knockout stages for Dromcollogher-Broadford.

In a repeat of last year’s county final, Drom-Broadford were 0-11 to 0-6 winners over Monaleen. The returning Cillian Fahy was on the mark, while the winners also have points from Derry McCarthy and John O’Gorman.

Newcastle West had a 1-11 to 0-6 win over St Kierans – Diarmuid Kelly with a second half goal.

In the quarter finals, Monaleen will play Oola and Adare will play Ballylanders.

Oola had a big win over St Patricks – the east Limerick side had four second half goals from Conor Ryan (2), Jack Downey and Richie English.

Adare had a 2-10 to 1-10 win over Rathkeale. Neil Mulvihill and Mark Connolly with the Adare goals.

Ballylanders booked their spot with a 2-12 to 1-12 win over Ballysteen. Eoin Walsh and Ciaran Kelly with the Ballylanders goals.

Dual players Peter Casey and David Dempsey had goals in Na Piarsaigh’s 2-12 to 1-10 win over Fr Caseys. The Abbeyfeale men, St Kierans and St Patricks were ultimately the sides that missed out on progress this evening.

Ballysteen now play Rathkeale in the relegation play-off.

In the Limerick IFC, St Senans and Gerald Griffins move straight to semi finals.

In the quarter finals, Claughaun play Mountcollins and Galbally face Pallasgreen.

The intermediate relegation battle is between Glin and Cappamore.

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC results

Na Piarsaigh 2-12 Fr Caseys 1-10

Adare 2-10 Rathkeale 1-10

Dromcollogher-Broadford 0-11 Monaleen 0-6

Ballylanders 2-12 Ballysteen 1-12

Oola 4-11 St Patrick's 2-4

Newcastle West 1-11 St Kierans 0-6

Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC results

St Senans 1-13 Galbally 2-9

Claughaun 3-13 Mungret St Pauls 1-10

Bruff 2-8 Glin 0-13

Mountcollins 3-11 Pallasgreen 0-13

Gerald Griffins 2-7 Athea 0-7

Castlemahon 2-10 Cappamore 1-11