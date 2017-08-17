Munster U-18 Schools side too good for Connacht

THE Munster U-18 Schools side scored an impressive 17-5 victory over Connacht in their pre-interprovincial warm-up game at the Sportsground in Galway on Wednesday.

Munster, who have been engaged in their Talent Camp programme through the summer, scored two well-executed tries in their victory in Galway.

The Munster U-18 Schools side face Leinster in their first game of the interprovincial series on Wednesday next, August 23.

A penalty goal from Rockwell College out-half Ryan O’Sullivan helped Munster into their 3-0 half-time lead.

Connacht hit back with a try, but Munster regained the lead when hooker Kieran O’Shea from Castleroy College dotted down.

Crescent College Comprehensive out-half Jack Delaney converted to help Munster into a 10-5 lead.

With the wind on their side, CBC prop Mark Donnelly pounced for the visitors second try earned by the Munster pack, with Delaney once again adding the extras.

MUNSTER U-18 SCHOOLS: Ciaran Ryan (Prop) (Rockwell College); Conor Fitzgerald (Prop) Crescent College; Kieran O’Shea (Hooker) Castletroy; Aaron Hennessy, (Hooker) The Alpa Project, Scarriff; Mark Donnelly (Prop) CBC; Evan Sheehan (Prop) St Munchin’s College; David McCarthy (Second Row) PBC; Ronan Reynolds (Hooker) Crescent College; Eoin Quilter (Second Row) PBC; Luke Obersby (Second Row/Backrow) Midleton College; Cian Hurley (Second Row/Back Row) CBC; Alex Kendellan (Back Row) PBC; Mark Crowe (Back Row) St. Munchin’s College; Daniel Okeke (No 8) Ardscoil Rís); Oisin Mangan (Scrum Half) Rockwell College; Jack O’Riordan (Scrum Half) CBC; Jack Delaney (Out Half) Crescent College; Ryan O’Sullivan (Out Half) Rockwell College; Ronan Quinn (Winger) Glenstal Abbey School; John Hurley (Centre) Crescent College; Thomas Downes (Centre) CBC; Jamin Hoffman (Centre) Crescent College Comprehensive; Jazz Pendijito (Centre) St Munchin’s College; Jack Hunt (Winger/Fullback) Rockwell College; Andrew Hogan (Centre/Winger) Glenstal Abbey School; Mark McLoughlin (Full Back) PBC; Timmy Duggan (Winger/Fullback) Crescent College.

Munster U18 Schools Interprovincial fixtures:

Wednesday, August 23, Leinster v Munster, Donnybrook, 3pm

Monday, August 28, Munster v Ulster, Thomond Park, 3pm

Saturday, September 9, Munster v Leinster, Cork IT, 3.30pm

Saturday, September 16, Ulster v Munster, RBAI, 1.30pm