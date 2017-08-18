THE line-up for the knockout stages of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC will be confirmed this weekend with nine clubs still in contention.

The remaining clubs are battling to avoid relegation making all six games must win encounters for all teams.

Five of the weekend games take place simultaneously on Sunday evening at 7.00.

The Limerick SFC quarter finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday September 2 with the semi finals set for September 23 and the final in the Master Fixture list for October 15. The winners won’t be in Munster club action until a November 12 semi final away to the Cork or Waterford representatives.

BALLYLANDERS V BALLYSTEEN

Friday August 18 in Ballyagran at 7.00

Unusually, this game is being played separate to the other five games.

A Ballylanders win can book a quarter final, while defeat will see them return to the relegation play-off, which they won last year against Pallasgreen.

A draw will suffice for Ballylanders to avoid a play-off with Rathkeale or Na Piarsaigh. Ballysteen must get their first win of the season to avoid relegation woes.

Ballylanders have two wins from four outings while Ballysteen have just two draws.

The last Limerick SFC meeting of the teams was in 2013 when Ballylanders were 0-12 to 1-5 winners.

Prediction: Ballylanders

NA PIARSAIGH V FR CASEYS

Sunday August 20 in Croagh at 7.00

These two sides are looking in opposition directions. Fr Caseys know that a win will guarantee them progress. A draw or perhaps defeat may also see them advance but the Ger O’Connor managed side will want to keep their destiny in their own hands.

With Ned English now involved in coaching, the Abbeyfeale men were impressive in defeating Drom-Broadford last time out.

Table toppers this time last year, Na Piarsaigh need at least a draw to guarantee they avoid a relegation play-off. Much depends on the Adare-Rathkeale result of course. Na Piarsaigh have injury doubts surrounding William O’Donoghue, Luke Moylan and Cian Coady.

Prediction: Fr Caseys

ADARE V RATHKEALE

Sunday August 20 in Askeaton at 7.00

Back in 2015 Rathkeale beat Adare in the relegation play-off. Adare regrouped and won the following year’s intermediate title and can now gain some revenge with victory ensuring Rathkeale play Ballysteen or Ballylanders in the relegation play-off.

Adare will also be hoping to reach the quarter finals with a victory and defeat for Drom-Broadford or Fr Caseys ensuring they advance.

Rathkeale have yet to get a win and were without Paul White and Eoin O’Donnell last time out.

Prediction: Adare

DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD V MONALEEN

Sunday August 20 in Bruff at 7.00

A repeat of last year’s county final but both will be missing players from that encounter.

Champions Monaleen are the only side guaranteed progress with this tie to confirm a quarter final or semi final position.

Drom-Broadford have played in the last 17 knockout stages of the Limerick SFC. They are well aware that defeat here and an Adare win will end their amazing run. They lost last time out to Fr Caseys when Micheal Brosnan, Cillian Fahy and Bryan Hannigan were all missing. Micheal Reidy was sent off in that game.

Monaleen saw their winning run ended last time out when drawing with Adare. Brian Donovan, Graham O’Connell and Jack Hoare were notable absentees.

Prediction: Drom-Broadford.

ST PATRICKS V OOLA

Sunday August 20 in Caherconlish at 7.00

This is pretty much a straight shootout for a quarter final spot, although there is a sequence of results that could see the winner miss out.

Knowing the result of the Ballylanders game will be a help but all in Caherconlish will be keeping an eye on the scores from Newcastle West-St Kierans.

Both St Patricks and Oola were winners last time out. St Patricks beating Ballylanders, without Eoin Hanrahan but with county minor Calvin Moran in fine form.

Oola, missing Josh Ryan, had a hat-trick of goals from Richie English in their win over Newcastle West.

When these sides met last year St Patricks were 0-11 to 0-8 winners.

Prediction: St Patricks

NEWCASTLE WEST V ST KIERANS

Sunday August 20 in The Bog Garden at 7.00

Neither of these were winners in the previous round but a winner here is guaranteed a semi final spot.

The loser will be left to look at results elsewhere and in this regard will be helped by Ballylanders playing on Friday.

These sides let met in 2015 when Newcastle West won 1-10 to 1-8 enroute to their title success.

Prediction: Newcastle West