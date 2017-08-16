Limerick referees Joy Neville and Andy Brace set for high profile ties

LIMERICK based rugby referees Joy Neville and Andy Brace are set for some high profile games this weekend.

At the Women's Rugby World Cup, Joy Neville takes control of the top of the table Pool B clash between England and the USA at Billings Park tomorrow.

The former Ireland international is recognised as one of the best rugby referees in the world at present and is expected to referee in the later stages of the Women's World Cup this month.

Meanwhile former Old Crescent star Andrew Brace is Assistant Referee for the Rugby Championship fixture between Australia and New Zealand at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday. That game is televised on Sky Sports Action.

In other refereeing news, Frank Murphy takes charge of Ulster's pre-season friendly against Wasps at the Kingspan Stadium. Jonny Erskine and Chris Busby will provide support on the touchlines.



On Friday, John Lacey will officiate the friendly between Connacht and Munster at the Sportsground, ably assisted by Brian Deighan and Jason Cairns.

David Wilkinson takes the whistle for Leinster's friendly against Gloucester with Nigel Correll and John Carvill on AR duties.