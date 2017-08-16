Ireland name XV to face France at Women's Rugby World Cup

THE Ireland Women's team to face France in the final pool game of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 has been confirmed.

Head Coach Limerick's Tom Tierney has named Lindsay Peat, Leah Lyons and Ailis Egan in the front row while Marie-Louise Reilly and Sophie Spence will line out in the second-row.

Fellow Limerick native, Nicole Cronin, again partners out-half Nora Stapleton at half-back, with Sene Naoupu and Jenny Murphy forming the centre partnership.

Ciara Griffin, Paula Fitzpatrick and Captain Claire Molloy in the back-row. Alison Miller and Eimear Considine line out on the wings, with Hannah Tyrrell at full-back.

Ahead of the French test, Tierney said: "We've had lots of tough games against France over the years and we know tomorrow evening is going to be no different.

"They have looked really good in their opening two games of the tournament and they'll be coming into this game full of confidence.

"It's a cup final tomorrow night, with a place in the Semi-Finals up for grabs, so we want the players to go out there and give it everything.

"It won't be easy, but with the crowd behind them, they have the ability to claim a place in the final four.”

The game will be broadcast on television in the Republic of Ireland by Eir Sport and RTE and in the UK by ITV 4.

RTE 2fm will have live commentary on radio.

Ireland Women's Team to play France:

Women's Rugby World Cup 2017, Pool C, UCD Bowl, Thursday 17th August, 7.45pm.



15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins FC)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere RFC/Connacht)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

2. Leah Lyons (Highfield RFC/Munster)

3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

4. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol RFC/Connacht) Captain

8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College RFC/Leinster)





16. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

17. Ruth O'Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

18. Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

19. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

20. Heather O'Brien (Highfield RFC/Munster)

21. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

22. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

23. Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)



Ireland Women's Rugby World Cup Fixtures and Results – Pool C

Ireland 19 - 17 Australia



Ireland 24 - 14 Japan



Thursday 17th August, 7.45pm, UCD Bowl

France v Ireland