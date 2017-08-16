Limerick FC boss Neil McDonald: 'Blues fans right to shout and bawl'

LIMERICK FC manager Neil McDonald said Blues supporters had ‘every right to shout and bawl’ at him and the players in the wake of their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at the Markets Field on Tuesday night.

A small section of Limerick supporters, in an official attendance of 1,234, voiced their frustration at the team’s lacklustre showing at full-time in the defeat to the Hoops.

Limerick’s fourth defeat in five games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division has seen the seventh-placed Blues fall to within three points of the relegation zone.

Next up for McDonald’s struggling charges is a crucial home league fixture with Bohemians at the Markets Field on Saturday, 6.30pm.

Three of the most recent league defeats have been against top four sides in the Premier Division, including two away from home.

Limerick FC manager Neil McDonald said: “All my emotions are all over the place at the moment, so I have to be careful what I say.

“I think we were not very good tonight, certainly with the ball, I thought defensively, not too bad, but we have conceded another goal from a set-play.

“That puts us behind again when all we have to do is put our head on it. But we didn’t play anywhere near what we have done in the past, but we can’t go from – even though we have played on Saturday in the Cup to tonight, Tuesday – we can’t go from that performance to this one.

“That is the most disappointing thing about tonight.

“I totally agree with the fans. I thought the fans had every right to shout and bawl at me as well as the players because we have let the fans down today.

“We just seem to get to a level that we can’t seem to get past at the moment. That is the most frustrating thing.

“It certainly not for the lack of effort, that is for sure. It is just trying to use your mental capacity when you are under pressure to make the right decisions and we are certainly not doing that at the moment.”