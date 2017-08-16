Limerick U-21 hurlers on alert to potential Galway ambush

LIMERICK U-21 hurling manager Pat Donnelly insists his side won’t underestimate Galway in Saturday’s All Ireland semi final.

The bookies make Limerick the hot 1/6 favourites to reach the September 9 All Ireland final but the Limerick manager is stressing focus.

“They were All Ireland minor hurling champions two years ago,” emphasised Donnelly.

Of course Galway hurling is on a high with their county senior and minor teams already in All Ireland finals.

“They have good players and if they click and get a run on us they will cause problems. But it’s the same for us, we have good players and will look to get a run on them,” said Donnelly.

Galway will be powered by Young Hurler of the Year favourite Conor Whelan, Thomas Monaghan, Sean Loftus and Jack Grealish – all members of Micheal Donoghue’s senior panel.

Three years ago at minor level, Limerick and Galway met at the quarter final stage – Limerick were 15-point winners.

“It’s no bearing really - that was three years ago,” said the Limerick manager.

“That was the best performance from this team, everything went right that day in Croke Park,” he recalled.

Limerick have beaten Tipperary, Clare and Cork to reach Thurles on Saturday (6.00) but Galway only make their championship debut in the TG4 televised semi final.

”We have to focus on ourselves - we don’t know what they will bring. They have the advantage in that they got to look at us three times. They played Dublin and Kilkenny in challenge games and we have looked to gather some info from them,” said Donnelly.

The Limerick team will be named after training on Thursday evening.

”All should be ok - Colin Ryan was carrying a knock but he should be ok for Thursday when we name the team,” said the manager.

Limerick have used 23 players to-date from their extended panel that includes 14 players who won the 2015 All Ireland U-21 title. Captain Tom Morrissey, Sean Finn, Cian Lynch, Barry Nash, Colin Ryan and Ronan Lynch all started when Limerick beat Galway in the 2015 All Ireland semi final and will be central again on Saturday.