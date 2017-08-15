Limerick FC target vital win over Shamrock Rovers

RESILIENT Limerick FC will look to pick up three precious points in their battle for SSE Airtricity League Premier Division survival when the Blues host Shamrock Rovers at the Markets Field tonight, Tuesday, 7.45pm.

Neil McDonald’s seventh-placed Limerick go into the re-arranged league fixture on the back of a morale boosting 3-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers in the opening round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup on Saturday night.

Limerick sit just three points above the relegation zone in the Premier Division after failing to win any of their last four top flight fixtures.

Limerick have a game in hand on four of the five sides below them in the table.

The Shannonsiders face a crucial run of three home Premier Division fixtures in the coming weeks following tonight’s clash with the Hoops as Bohemians visit the Garryowen venue just four days later and Finn Harps come to Limerick on September 1.

Limerick will be anxious to improve on their home record at the Markets Field in the Premier Division.

The Blues have won just three of their 11 home top flight fixtures this season, while the Shannonsiders have recorded four wins in 13 away league outings.

In all, Limerick have picked up the same number of Premier Division points away from home, 14, as they have managed at home.