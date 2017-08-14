Limerick FC drawn at home to Finn Harps in FAI Cup draw

LIMERICK FC have been drawn against Finn Harps in the second round of the FAI Cup. The ties are down for decision on the weekend of August 26.

Limerick qualified for the last 16 thanks to a 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers in Cork last Saturday night. Goals from Garbhan Coughlan (2) and Chiedozie Ogbene were enough to see Neil McDonald's side through.

With Limerick playing Shamrock Rovers at home tomorrow night, Tuesday August 15, Limerick will be hoping that a win against the Hoops will be another move in the right direction following a number of disappointing results in recent weeks.

Full draw

Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers

Bangor Celtic v Longford Town

St Patricks Athletic v Galway United

Cork City v Athlone Town

Limerick FC v Finn Harps

Bluebell Utd v Cabinteely FC

Drogheda Utd v Cobh Wanderers

Crumlin Utd v Dundalk