Limerick FC drawn at home to Finn Harps in FAI Cup draw
Limerick FC drawn in last 16 of FAI Cup
LIMERICK FC have been drawn against Finn Harps in the second round of the FAI Cup. The ties are down for decision on the weekend of August 26.
Limerick qualified for the last 16 thanks to a 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers in Cork last Saturday night. Goals from Garbhan Coughlan (2) and Chiedozie Ogbene were enough to see Neil McDonald's side through.
With Limerick playing Shamrock Rovers at home tomorrow night, Tuesday August 15, Limerick will be hoping that a win against the Hoops will be another move in the right direction following a number of disappointing results in recent weeks.
Full draw
Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
Bangor Celtic v Longford Town
St Patricks Athletic v Galway United
Cork City v Athlone Town
Limerick FC v Finn Harps
Bluebell Utd v Cabinteely FC
Drogheda Utd v Cobh Wanderers
Crumlin Utd v Dundalk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on