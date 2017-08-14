Limerick welcomes Karate World tournament

The 14th Funakoshi Gichin World Karate Championships are to be hosted by JKA Ireland at the University of Limerick from August 17 to 20.

The city will also host the World Gasshuku to be held on the August 15 and 16, with 10 Japan Karate association masters visiting and teaching students from all over the World.

This is the first time this competition has been held in Ireland, as it only comes out of Japan every 6 years.

JKA Ireland are expecting a huge number of visitors to arrive in the University of Limerick and Limerick city from August 14 onwards.

On August 18, the Junior championships will begin at 9am and all registration details will be on the official World championships website www.jkaworldchapionships2017.com

JKA Ireland has been operating in Ireland since 1976 under the guidance and hard work of Sensei Noel Casey 7th Dan black belt.

Sensei Noel Casey is currently JKA Chief instructor for Ireland and is also a world class international referee and judge, he also holds a grade A instructors licence, JKA Students in Ireland Can Grade to 2nd Dan black belt licensed by Japan with Sensei Casey.

For more information on the upcoming tournament, see www.jkaworldchapionships2017.com