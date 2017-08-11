Limerick FC confirm Hungarian striker Peter Berki signing

Limerick FC's new signing Peter Berki

LIMERICK FC have today announced the signing of Hungarian striker Peter Berki. The 27 year old striker signs on a free transfer as the player was out of contract this summer. 