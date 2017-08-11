Limerick FC confirm Hungarian striker Peter Berki signing

LIMERICK FC have today announced the signing of Hungarian striker Peter Berki. The 27 year old striker signs on a free transfer as the player was out of contract this summer.

The new addition, who can play both up front and in a supporting role in behind a main striker, is likely to feature for Limerick against Shamrock Rovers this coming Tuesday at the Markets Field.

Berki is the first new signing for Limerick since they let three high profile players leave in the recent transfer window. Although fans will be delighted that the club have secured a new player, questions remain as to why Limerick FC have not signed a player to help with their defensive frailties at present.