Limerick FC focus on tricky FAI Cup clash in Cobh

LIMERICK FC midfielder Lee-J Lynch believes progress in the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup could help his hometown club rediscover their form in the league, as they prepare for Saturday night’s tricky test against First Division high-fliers Cobh Ramblers at Saint Colman’s Park, 7.45pm.

Limeick have taken just one point from their last four SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outings, although the last two saw them face difficult back-to-back trips to Derry City and Dundalk.

Now just three points off the dropzone, Limerick are eager to return to winning ways, and Lynch says victory in Cobh would ‘boost confidence’ ahead of a crucial rearranged league encounter with Shamrock Rovers at the Markets Field on Tuesday night, 7.45pm.

The Blues will be without captain Shane Duggan for the trip to Cobh as the skipper misses this first-round tie through suspension having accumulated five yellow cards.

Lee-J told Limerick FC.ie: “It’s a tough place to go. We’re used to playing Cobh, we had them a lot last year, down in Cobh especially. They make it a big battle there. To be fair to them they try to play as well – they’re not just a battling team.

“We need to go down there with the right attitude and make sure we get the job done because we’re not on a good run at the moment.

“I think we if we got the win down there it would boost confidence going into the Shamrock Rovers game.

“It would also be another step forward in the FAI Cup where everyone wants to go on a good run. We have to go down there, look after ourselves and get the job done.

“I suppose it takes our mind off the league a bit. Getting a win under our belt after the last few weeks it would be a good start going into the game on Tuesday.

“It would give all the boys confidence going back to the Markets Field with our home crowd helping us out, and maybe we’ll get something from the game. But we need to start in Cobh and make sure we play well.”

The tie will be settled on the night with provision made for both extra-time and penalties if necessary this season.

The teams have met seven times competitively over the past 18 months, with Limerick making the trip to Cobh on five occasions in that period between the First Division, League Cup and Munster Senior Cup.

Limerick’s have won five of those fixtures and lost twice at St Colman’s Park.

Cobh are currently second in the First Division, seven points off leaders Waterford who occupy the only promotion place. Cobh have won their last two games 2-0, away to Wexford and at home to Longford Town.