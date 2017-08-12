Limerick's Roisin Upton on Irish squad for Euros

LIMERICK hockey player Roisin Upton has been included in the 18-strong Ireland squad to compete at the Rabo Eurohockey Championships in Amsterdam from August 18 to 27.

Twenty three-year-old Upton was also a key member of Graham Shaw’s Ireland squad which finished seventh at the World League semi-finals which begin in Johannesburg to keep their 2018 World Cup qualifying dream alive.

The top five sides at the World League semi-finals gained automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup in England, but extra places could yet be awarded via World League placings.

Ireland will face the world number two England and bronze medallists Germany, as well as a talented Scottish side in Pool B of the Rabo Eurohockey Championships having earned promotion two years ago.

Former Crescent College Comprehensive student Upton plays her club hockey with Cork Harlequins and helped her US college side, the UConn Huskies to two NCAA titles – in 2013 and 2014.

Ahead of next week’s tournament the Ireland side will travel to Belgium to play a training match against Belgium in Victory HC on Monday next.

Speaking about the tournament and squad Shaw said “Following on from our performances at the World League 3 in South Africa, we are looking forward to the challenge ahead in the upcoming Europeans Championships.

“We are very keen to improve upon our performances from South Africa and we are very excited with the challenges that present ahead. Squad selection is always difficult around major competitions and this was no different.

“We are in a very difficult group with England, Germany and Scotland and we will prepare for each game accordingly. We must work hard as a group in our preparation and the detail going into each game.

“Any International tournament in Holland is always brilliantly run and we can’t wait to get over there and get started”.

Ireland’s Rabo Eurohockey Championships fixtures:

Saturday, August 19, Ireland vs England 1:45pm Irish time

Sunday, August 20, Ireland vs Scotland 12:15pm Irish time

Tuesday, August 22, Ireland vs Germany, 1:45pm Irish time

Crossover/classification matches to be played on August 24 & 26