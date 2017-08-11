Limerick Athletics : Success at Celtic Games

The Celtic Games International took place in Morton stadium on the 5th August and there were some fine performances from Irish athletes including two from Limerick.

The Celtic Games is a track competition featuring athletes from Scotland, Ireland and Wales – U16 and U18 teams were selected to represent Ireland as well as a development squad team for each age category. Sophie Meredith and Nikolka Stevankova were both selected to represented Ireland. Sophie won gold in the U18 long jump - she is a student of Scoil Mhuire agus Ide in Newcastlewest and is a member of St Mary’s AC and coached by her mum Yvonne Meredith. Nikolka Stevankova won bronze in the 200m and also a silver in the 4x100m relay. Nikki is a Laurel Hill secondary student and competes for Dooneen AC and is coached by Phil Roche.

Cross Country Season starts in Newcastlewest

West Limerick AC will host the first cross country event of the season with a senior, juvenile and fit4life race in the Demesne in NCW on Sunday, September 3rd. Registration on the day but events to suit all levels. Fit4life distance is a 2k race, 8k for senior men and 5k for women. There are also various distances for juvenile athletes. On September 24th, Bilboa AC will host the Senior/intermediate championships on a testing course. A week later, the competition moves to UL where the novice race will take place. All athletes are encouraged to take part and to register with their club captains.

Dooneen have selected their club captains for the season – Eileen Reeves is the women’s novice captain with Rosemary Ryan the senior women’s captain. Paul Rice is novice captain and Dermot Kearns, the senior captain. West Limerick have Carmel MacDomhnaill named as their women’s captain with Declan Guina captain for the men’s squad

Important Club Meetings

There are two meetings next week and members are encouraged to attend. West Limerick will host their club meeting the Rathkeale Community Centre at 8pm on Friday 18th August. Dooneen will also have a senior meeting incorporating an EGM to approve new documentation for the club. This meeting will take place in the Maldron on Wednesday, 16th August at 7.30pm.

Park Run

Liam O’Dwyer, Joe Chawke, Eamonn Cosgrove, Tanya Cox, Shona O’Flynn and Rosie Sheldon were the top 3 across the line on Saturday at the boathouse in UL. This event takes place across various locations in Ireland including Newcastlewest, Clarisford Park in Killaloe and Lees Road Ennis. It is a free chip timed 5k starting at 9.30am on Saturday mornings. Register for the event on www.parkrun.ie/limerick

Various club runs

Declan Guina and Ian Kelly of West Limerick AC were 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Clogheen 5k in Tipperary last weekend. Column McCarthy, also of West Limerick was overall winner of the Gneeveguilla AC 1 mile series in a time of 4.23. The GoTri 5k summer series took place last Wednesday and the winner was Kevin O’Grady of Dooneen in a time of 17.35 followed by Niall Harris in 4th place in a time of 18.05