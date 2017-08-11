Repeat of 2016 decider as West rivals meet in final of County Football League

SATURDAY’S final of the 2017 County Football League Division One Final is a repeat of last year’s decider.

West Limerick rivals Newcastle West and Dromcollogher-Broadford meet this August 12 in Feohanagh-Castlemahon’s GAA grounds in Quaid Park at 7.00.

Newcastle West are the champions, following their 2-5 to 0-5 win over Drom-Broadford in Tournafulla just over one year ago.

Drom-Broadford were champions back in 2015, when they defeated Na Piarsaigh in the final.

It’s a title that is much travelled in the recent past with St Patricks, Galbally and Fr Caseys all among the roll of honour in the last 10-years.

Newcastle West finished on top of the Division One league table after seven series of games - winning five and drawing two.

One of the draws was against Saturday’s final opponents - finishing 1-10 each last month.

Drom-Broadford also won five but did lose in one of their final outings, to St Patricks.

Ahead of this repeat of the 2015 and 2012 Limerick SFC finals, both sides saw their Limerick SFC ambitions take a hit last weekend.]

On the back of those defeats, both sets of players and management will relish this opportunity to get back to winning ways ahead of the final round of championship games with both chasing qualification to the last six.

Elsewhere in the County Football Leagues, Fr Caseys were relegated from Division One.

They will be replaced by Ballysteen, who won Division Two to make an immediate return to the top flight after 2016 relegation. Mountcollins were relegated from Division Two.

Claughaun will replace the west Limerick man after winning Division Three. Cappamore were relegated to the bottom division.