Barbarians to play Tonga at Thomond Park in November

THE Barbarians will return to Limerick this November when the invitation side complete their world tour by taking on Tonga at Thomond Park on Friday, November 10 (7.30pm).

The Baa-Baas return to Thomond Park on Friday, November 10, 7.30pm, for their first visit since they beat Ireland 22-21 there in the summer of 2015.

And it will be the Baa-baas' first meeting with Tonga – newly qualified as England’s World Cup rivals at Rugby World Cup in 2019 after beating Samoa in this summer’s Pacific Nations Cup.

Facing the adventurous Pacific islanders, this will be the third international contest in three weeks for the Barbarians.

The Barbarians will pull together a world class squad for a tour that also includes matches against both the 2015 World Cup finalists, Australia in Sydney on October 28 and New Zealand at Twickenham on November 4, before the clash with Tonga at Thomond Park.

Tickets for the Thomond Park contest go on general sale on Monday next, August 14, at 9am with a two-week early bird 20% online discount on Category A & B adult tickets.

Other tickets from €15 for Adults, €10 for Juniors and Family Packages are available. Visit www.ticketmaster.ie /0818 719 300 or call the Thomond Park Ticket Officeon 061 421103.

Barbarians President Micky Steele-Bodger said: “The Barbarians are delighted to be returning to Limerick, where we’ve enjoyed success on the pitch and established a great rapport with Munster Rugby’s knowledgeable supporters.

“Tonga has provided the world with so many great players, their dynamic way of playing the game will challenge any team and we look forward to facing the Sipi Tau challenge before what should be an entertaining contest.”

Thomond Park Stadium Director John Cantwell said: “We are delighted to have secured another prestigious Barbarians event as we continue to enhance the reputation of Thomond Park Stadium as an international class venue.

"The last two fixtures against Ireland in 2010 and 2015 produced some great rugby.”