Tour de Munster 2017 ready to roll

The countdown for the 17th annual Tour de Munster charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland is well and truly underway with over 100 cyclists geared up for the four day cycle across Munster.

This year’s tour will be kicking off from City Hall in Cork City on Thursday, August 10, and will return to Cork finishing up at the iconic and demanding St. Patrick’s Hill on Sunday.

Travelling over 600 km in just four days, the amateur cyclists will make their way through beautiful cities, towns and villages of all six counties of Munster.

Joining them will be cycling legend Sean Kelly, who is a huge supporter of the event with this being his 12th year participating in the Tour de Munster.

All funds raised from the charity cycle will go directly to the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), now in its 8th year as beneficiary of the cycle and to the individual beneficiaries involved. This is a new addition to this year’s Tour de Munster and allows cyclists to select their own beneficiary to raise funds and awareness for it.

Since its inception in 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €2.4 million for its beneficiaries with almost €1.9 million for DSI alone. Paul Sheridan, who established Tour de Munster, could not be prouder of the Tour and its many participants over the last 16 years.

Speaking ahead of the event Paul said, “Everyone involved in this year’s tour has put in so much hard work and dedication, and we’re really looking forward to another successful year. Without those partaking and supporting, the tour would not be possible and their involvement is looked upon with great admiration. The tour is not for the faint-hearted and is quite the endurance test for amateur cyclists. As we make our way through each county the support we receive from locals is what motivates everyone to keep on going, creating such a fantastic atmosphere. With all donations going to such worthy causes, we’re encouraging the people of Munster to dig deep, come out and support, and help raise much needed funds from August 10th to 13th.”

Paul continued, “With the phenomenal success in fundraising in recent years, we really want to keep up the momentum. Support for the tour grows year upon year and it’s wonderful to see the great work being carried out by DSI’s Munster branches, and the many families whose lives are improved as a result of these branches.”

For route information and the latest information and news log onto www.tourdemunster.com, find it on Facebook, or follow the Tour on twitter @tourdemunster. For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland please see www.downsyndrome.ie.