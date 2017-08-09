Castletroy's Chloe Ryan named in Irish ladies squad

CASTLETROY Golf Club’s Chloe Ryan has been named on the Irish Ladies squad for the upcoming Home Internationals in Birmingham.

Ryan, winner of the 2016 R&A Foundation Scholar Championship will play against England, Wales and Scotland from August 9–11, Little Aston Golf Club.

Last year, Ireland were victorious in the Girls Home Internationals with the Ladies’ honours going to England. Three of the victorious 2016 Girls’ team have returned to defend their title. Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden), Rachel Thompson (Cork) and Valerie Clancy (Killarney) will be a source of experience for Captain Gemma Butler, who will be relying on them to lead their fellow teammates.

Junior Vagliano team members Ffion Tynan (Wales), Carys Worby (Wales), Sara Byrne (Douglas) and recent English Women’s Amateur champion Lily-May Humphries (England) feature for their respective countries in the Girls’ event.

Vagliano Trophy teammates Lianna Bailey, India Clyburn and Sophie Lamb, fresh from winning the Smyth Salver as the leading qualifier at the Ricoh Women’s British Open on Sunday, feature in the home team aiming to defend the ladies' title. Their fellow GB&I colleagues Maria Dunne (Skerries) and Annabel Wilson (Lurgan) head up an Ireland team which also include leading qualifier at the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship Paula Grant (Lisburn).

The teams from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales compete against each other in individual matches. Each match consists of three foursomes in the morning and six singles in the afternoon.

Day 1: England v Wales, Scotland v Ireland

Day 2: Ireland v Wales, Scotland v England

Day 3: Wales v Scotland, England v Ireland

Ladies Home International Matches

Little Aston, 9 - 11 August

Ciara Casey (Hermitage)

Maria Dunne (Skerries)

Paula Grant (Lisburn)

Mairead Martin (Kanturk)

Julie McCarthy (Forrest Little)

Chloe Ryan (Castletroy)

Annabel Wilson (Lurgan)

Team Captain: Danielle McVeigh (RCDL)

Team Manager: Clodagh Hopkins (Woodbrook)

Team Coach: Donal Scott

Girls' Home International Matches

Little Aston, 9 - 11 August

Sara Byrne (Douglas)

Valerie Clancy (Killarney)

Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle)

Emma Forbes (Royal Portrush)

Maeve Rooney (Co. Sligo)

Rachel Thompson (Cork)

Lauren Walsh (Castlewarden)

Team Captain: Gemma Butler (Birr)

Team Manager: Helen Jones (Royal Portrush)

Team Coach: Chris Jelly