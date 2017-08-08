Desmond League primed for Galway Cup campaign

THE Limerick Desmond’s U-15 Interleague Team depart for Galway today, Tuesday, for the prestigious four-day Galway Cup tournament.

The Galway Cup, staged at Drom Soccer Park, is regarded as one of the leading underage tournaments in Europe. U-15 Teams that have competed in the event in recent years include the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Manchester City, Dynamo Moscow, Malaga, Fulham, Sunderland, Glasgow Celtic, MSK Zilina, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Aberdeen and Leeds United.

The Limericks Desmond’s U15 Interleague team was formed last September and played in the SFAI Munster Interleague where they finished a very creditable second in their group behind Kerry Schoolboys league with victories against Limerick District and North Tipperary.

This team was formed after the 2016 Kennedy Cup and was a much changed team from then. Under the stewardship of Ger Somers, team manager are very well prepared for the challenge of the Galway Cup. The training was facilitated by Askeaton AFC soccer club and training was completed with the expert coaching of Ed Gallagher FAI Development Officer for the Limerick Desmond league.

The management team includes Gerard Somers manager (Ballysteen AFC) Edward Gallagher (Ballysteen AFC) Declan Somers (Ballysteen AFC) Pat Collins (Abbeyfeale Utd) and James O’Keeffe (Askeaton AFC).

The Limerick Desmond U-15 Galway Cup squad; (Abbeyfeale Utd: Shane O’Connell, Eliah Riordan, Caleb Martins, Jack Quinlivan and Liam Collins (Captain), (Kilcolman AFC): Sean Ryan, (Granagh Utd: Darragh Clifford, Sean Murphy, Ronan O’Connor, Eoin Enright), (Broadford Utd: Conor Stack, Jamie Keane, Darragh Ryan, Liam Power and TJ Kelly), Askeaton AFC: Cormac O’Keeffe, Thomas Sheehan, Danny Fitzgerald and David O’Shaughnessy). The Desmond’s opening group matches are against Kildrum Tigers from Donegal, Moore United from Athlone, Glenavon FC Academy from Northern Ireland.

The team would like to thanks all their sponsors and especially to the Desmond League Committee for supporting the squad. Thanks to all the managers and coaches for their endless time spend training and to Askeaton AFC for the use of their excellent training facility.

We would like to thank all our sponsors and especially D&J Glazing for our new Jerseys.We like to thank all parents for all there help.