Limerick GAA Championship fixtures confirmed

THE dates, times and venues for the final rounds of the Limerick Club hurling and football championships have been confirmed. The weekend of August 20 will see the final round of the senior football championship taking place with both Group 1 and 2 set to be decided on the very last round of games, such is the tightness of both groups.

The final rounds of the Club hurling club championship will take place on the following weekend, August 26, with all times and venues below.

County Senior Football Championship Group 1

Na Piarsaigh v Fr Caseys 20/08 Croagh 7.00pm

Adare v Rathkeale 20/08 Askeaton 7.00pm

Drom Broadford v Monaleen 20/08 Bruff 7.00pm

County Senior Football Championship Group 2

St Patrick's v Oola 20/08 Caherconlish 7.00pm Ballysteen v Ballylanders 18/08 Ballyagran 7.00pm

Newcastle West v St Kieran's 20/08 The Bog Garden 7.00pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Galbally v St Senan's 18/08 Kilmallock 7.00pm

Claughaun v Mungret St Paul's 18/08 Clarina 7.00pm

Bruff v Glin 20/08 Adare 7.00pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2

Mountcollins v Pallasgreen 20/08 Ballingarry 7.00pm

Gerald Griffins v Athea 20/08 Glin 7.00pm

Cappamore v Castlemahon 20/08 Kilbreedy 7.00pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Kilmallock v Bruff 25/08 Kilbreedy 6.45pm

South Liberties v Ahane 27/08 Caherconlish 6.45pm

Ballybrown v Doon 27/08 Claughaun 6.45pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2

Adare v Monaleen 26/08 Clarina 6.45pm

Knockainey v Na Piarsaigh 26/08 Caherconlish 6.45pm

Patrickswell v Cappamore 26/08 Bruff 6.45pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Bruree v Garryspillane 26/08 Kilmallock 6.45pm

Effin v Feohanagh 27/08 Kilmallock 1.00pm

Mungret St Paul's v Blackrock 24/08 Ballyagran 6.45pm

Murroe Boher v Pallasgreen 25/08 Cappamore 6.45pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Glenroe v Granagh Ballingarry 20/08 Kilmallock 2.30pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Hos. Herbertstown v St Kieran's 27/08 Ballingarry 6.45pm

Newcastle West v Dromcollogher Broadford 27/08 Feenagh 6.45pm

Na Piarsaigh v Dromin Athlacca 27/08 Clarina 1.00pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Croom v Granagh Ballingarry 27/08 Croagh 1.00pm

Claughaun Old Christians v Knockaderry 27/08 Adare 1.00pm

Glenroe v Kildimo Pallaskenry 27/08 Bruff 1.00pm