Limerick GAA Championship fixtures confirmed

Donn O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Email:

donn.osullivan@limerickleader.ie

Limerick GAA Championship fixtures confirmed

Dates, times and venues set for final round of club action

THE dates, times and venues for the final rounds of the Limerick Club hurling and football championships have been confirmed. The weekend of August 20 will see the final round of the senior football championship taking place with both Group 1 and 2 set to be decided on the very last round of games, such is the tightness of both groups. 

The final rounds of the Club hurling club championship will take place on the following weekend, August 26, with all times and venues below. 

County Senior Football Championship Group 1

Na Piarsaigh    v Fr Caseys 20/08 Croagh 7.00pm

Adare    v Rathkeale 20/08 Askeaton    7.00pm

Drom Broadford    v Monaleen   20/08 Bruff 7.00pm

County Senior Football Championship Group 2

St Patrick's    v Oola   20/08 Caherconlish 7.00pm Ballysteen    v Ballylanders   18/08 Ballyagran 7.00pm

Newcastle West    v St Kieran's 20/08 The Bog Garden 7.00pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Galbally    v St Senan's   18/08 Kilmallock 7.00pm

Claughaun    v Mungret St Paul's 18/08 Clarina 7.00pm

Bruff    v Glin 20/08 Adare 7.00pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2

Mountcollins    v Pallasgreen   20/08 Ballingarry 7.00pm

Gerald Griffins    v Athea   20/08 Glin 7.00pm

Cappamore    v Castlemahon   20/08 Kilbreedy 7.00pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1

Kilmallock    v Bruff   25/08 Kilbreedy 6.45pm

South Liberties    v Ahane 27/08 Caherconlish 6.45pm   

Ballybrown    v Doon 27/08 Claughaun 6.45pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2

Adare    v Monaleen   26/08 Clarina 6.45pm

Knockainey    v Na Piarsaigh 26/08 Caherconlish 6.45pm   

Patrickswell    v Cappamore 26/08 Bruff 6.45pm   

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Bruree    v Garryspillane   26/08 Kilmallock 6.45pm

Effin    v Feohanagh 27/08 Kilmallock 1.00pm  

Mungret St Paul's    v Blackrock 24/08 Ballyagran 6.45pm   

Murroe Boher    v Pallasgreen 25/08 Cappamore 6.45pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Glenroe v Granagh Ballingarry 20/08 Kilmallock 2.30pm

 

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1

Hos. Herbertstown   v St Kieran's   27/08 Ballingarry 6.45pm

Newcastle West      v Dromcollogher Broadford 27/08 Feenagh 6.45pm  

Na Piarsaigh       v Dromin Athlacca   27/08 Clarina 1.00pm

 

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2

Croom    v Granagh Ballingarry 27/08 Croagh 1.00pm  

Claughaun Old Christians  v Knockaderry   27/08 Adare 1.00pm

Glenroe    v Kildimo Pallaskenry 27/08 Bruff 1.00pm  