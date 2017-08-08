Limerick GAA Championship fixtures confirmed
Dates, times and venues set for final round of club action
THE dates, times and venues for the final rounds of the Limerick Club hurling and football championships have been confirmed. The weekend of August 20 will see the final round of the senior football championship taking place with both Group 1 and 2 set to be decided on the very last round of games, such is the tightness of both groups.
The final rounds of the Club hurling club championship will take place on the following weekend, August 26, with all times and venues below.
County Senior Football Championship Group 1
Na Piarsaigh v Fr Caseys 20/08 Croagh 7.00pm
Adare v Rathkeale 20/08 Askeaton 7.00pm
Drom Broadford v Monaleen 20/08 Bruff 7.00pm
County Senior Football Championship Group 2
St Patrick's v Oola 20/08 Caherconlish 7.00pm Ballysteen v Ballylanders 18/08 Ballyagran 7.00pm
Newcastle West v St Kieran's 20/08 The Bog Garden 7.00pm
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Galbally v St Senan's 18/08 Kilmallock 7.00pm
Claughaun v Mungret St Paul's 18/08 Clarina 7.00pm
Bruff v Glin 20/08 Adare 7.00pm
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
Mountcollins v Pallasgreen 20/08 Ballingarry 7.00pm
Gerald Griffins v Athea 20/08 Glin 7.00pm
Cappamore v Castlemahon 20/08 Kilbreedy 7.00pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1
Kilmallock v Bruff 25/08 Kilbreedy 6.45pm
South Liberties v Ahane 27/08 Caherconlish 6.45pm
Ballybrown v Doon 27/08 Claughaun 6.45pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2
Adare v Monaleen 26/08 Clarina 6.45pm
Knockainey v Na Piarsaigh 26/08 Caherconlish 6.45pm
Patrickswell v Cappamore 26/08 Bruff 6.45pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Bruree v Garryspillane 26/08 Kilmallock 6.45pm
Effin v Feohanagh 27/08 Kilmallock 1.00pm
Mungret St Paul's v Blackrock 24/08 Ballyagran 6.45pm
Murroe Boher v Pallasgreen 25/08 Cappamore 6.45pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2
Glenroe v Granagh Ballingarry 20/08 Kilmallock 2.30pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1
Hos. Herbertstown v St Kieran's 27/08 Ballingarry 6.45pm
Newcastle West v Dromcollogher Broadford 27/08 Feenagh 6.45pm
Na Piarsaigh v Dromin Athlacca 27/08 Clarina 1.00pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2
Croom v Granagh Ballingarry 27/08 Croagh 1.00pm
Claughaun Old Christians v Knockaderry 27/08 Adare 1.00pm
Glenroe v Kildimo Pallaskenry 27/08 Bruff 1.00pm
