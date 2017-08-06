Ballysteen and St Kierans draw in Limerick Football championship

ROUND four of the Limerick Senior Football championship was brought to a close this evening in the Bog Garden as St Kierans and Ballysteen played out a hard fought draw.

Going into the Group 2 game, five of the six sides were withing one point of eachother and with the result tonight being a draw, the group is as tight as ever.

With the score at St Kieran’s 0-5 to Ballysteen’s 0-4 at the half, the game looked to have draw written all over it with 30 minutes to go. However a Darragh Treacy goal meant that St Kieran’s went into a four point lead with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Ballysteen, who entered the game fighting to move off of the bottom of the table showed that their season is not over just yet and they fought back to level the game with some fine scoring taking.

The draw now means that Group 2 is likely to be decided on the last day of games, with Round five unlikely to separate the sides who are fighting for top spot (semi final) and second and third for quarter final berths.

Irish Wire Product Ltd County Senior Football Championship Group 1

Fri, 04 Aug, Venue: Ballybrown, (Round 4), Monaleen 1-13 Adare 1-13

Sat, 05 Aug, Venue: Adare, (Round 4), Na Piarsaigh 1-12 Rathkeale 0-11

Sat, 05 Aug, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 4), Fr Caseys 3-10 Dromcollogher Broadford 0-11

Irish Wire Product Ltd County Senior Football Championship Group 2

Fri, 04 Aug, Venue: Killmallock, (Round 4), Oola 3-8 Newcastle West 1-13

Fri, 04 Aug, Venue: Bruff, (Round 4), St Patrick's 1-14 Ballylanders 0-11

Sun, 06 Aug, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 4), St Kieran's 1-8 Ballysteen 0-11