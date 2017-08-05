Limerick Senior Football Championship Round Up

THE two groups of the Limerick Senior Football championship are now water tight with just two rounds to go. In group 1, Monaleen lead on 7 points with Drom/Broadford, now joined in second place by Fr Casey’s who defeated them this afternoon in Newcastle West.

Drom/Broadford had led after 0-3 to 0-2 after 10mins, however a rally of scores from Casey’s saw them race into a 0-5 to 0-3 lead. Goals from Cormac Roche and Daniel Daly saw the men from Abbeyfeale lead 2-5 to 0-6 at the break.

Drom/Broadford did bring the gap back to 2-8 to 0-10 at one point, however another Daniel Daly goal sealed the win for the underdogs.

The other game on this afternoon saw Na Piarsaigh defeat Rathkeale 1-12 to 0-11 in Adare. In an opening half where both sides struggled to gain an upper hand on a scorching afternoon for sport, Na Piarsaigh led at half time 1-4 to 0-5 at the break thanks to Dylan Cronin’s goal and points from Eoin Hogan, Aaron Costelloe and David Dempsey.

The second half saw Na Piarsaigh start the better, racing into a 1-7 to 0-7 lead, before a Rathkeale rally saw the game enter its final 10 minutes with just a goal between them 1-10 to 0-10.

Na Piarsaigh’s blanket defence tactic worked a treat as both sides tired in the sun, with Dylan Cronin and Mark Buckley adding vital insurance points in injury time to secure Na Piarsaigh’s first win of the campaign and see them leap frog Rathkeale who are now rooted to the foot of the table.

If GAA fans thought Group1 was tight, then they only have to look at Group 2 to understand the meaning of the word. Ahead of St Kierans against Ballysteen at the Bog Garden tomorrow, the table sees just one point separating five sides.

St Patrick’s vital 1-14 to 0-11 win over Ballylanders last evening, sees them move to four points, with Oola’s suprise win over Newcastle West making sure that the semi final and indeed quarter final spots could very well be decided on scoring differences on the last day of the groups.

For more on these games, see this Thursday’s copy of the Limerick Leader newspaper.

Results from Today

Fr Caseys 3-10 Dromcollogher-Broadford 0-11

Na Piarsaigh 1-12 Rathkeale 0-11

Group 1

SFC Group 1

P W D L F A diff Pts

Monaleen 4 3 1 0 8-50 3-43 22 7

Fr Caseys 4 2 1 1 6-43 5-45 1 5

Drom/Broadford 4 2 1 1 3-54 8-29 10 5

Adare 4 1 2 1 7-38 3-51 -1 4

Na Piarsaigh 4 1 0 3 3-33 4-45 -15 2

Rathkeale 4 0 1 3 2-42 6-47 -17 1

Group 2

SFC Group 2

P W D L F A diff Pts

Newcastlewest 4 2 1 111-46 9-25 27 5

St Kierans 3 2 0 1 3-32 2-28 7 4

Oola 4 2 0 2 7-34 5-42 -2 4

St Patricks 4 2 0 2 8-38 9-39 -4 4

Ballylanders 4 2 0 2 3-40 7-48 -20 4

Ballysteen 3 0 1 2 7-19 7-27 -8 1