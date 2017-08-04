Limerick FC hovering above drop zone after Dundalk defeat

STUTTERING Limerick FC are in real danger of being dragged into the relegation dogfight following a 3-0 defeat to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Limerick FC are now just three points clear of the drop zone – albeit with a game in hand on their rivals – after taking just one point from a possible 12 in their last four Premier Division fixtures.

Patrick McEleney scored a wonderful free-kick in the first-half to help Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk side into a 1-0 half-time lead, despite an impressive start by Limerick.

However, the champions took control in the second half with slack defending allowing Brian Gartland head home from close range just after the break and Robbie Benson bagged the third goal from close range from the Lillywhites.

Seventh-placed Limerick FC, sure to be short of confidence following the disappointing run of results recently, travel to St Colman’s Park on Saturday next, August 12 for a tricky FAI Cup fixture with First Division Cobh Ramblers, before the Blues host Shamrock Rovers in a vital rearranged Premier Division clash on Tuesday, August 15 at the Markets Field.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers, Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland (Capt), Seán Hoare, Niclas Vemmelund, Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (Stephen O’Donnell 68), Dylan Connolly, Patrick McEleney (John Mountney 83), Michael Duffy, David McMillan (Jamie McGrath 75).

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, Barry Cotter (Stephen Kenny 66), Tony Whitehead, Joe Crowe, David O’Connor, Dean Clarke, Lee-J Lynch, Shane Duggan (capt), Henry Cameron (Bastien Héry 63), Chiedozie Ogbene, Rodrigo Tosi (John O’Flynn 83).

REFEREE: Derek Tomney (Dublin)