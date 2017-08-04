Revealed : Ireland Rugby launch new jersey

THE IRISH Rugby team today unveiled their new jersey for the 2017/18 season. The iconic green jersey, reinvented with a modern twist, will be worn for the first time on November 11th when Ireland take on South Africa in the Guinness Series.

Supporters have the option of wearing the ‘Test’ jersey, a replica of the on field jersey, the ‘Pro’ jersey which retains the look of the jersey that will be worn by the team while offering a more comfortable fit, and the ‘Classic’, a cotton fabric with a relaxed fit. Each jersey has its own unique sequential numbered security authenticator giving you a truly one of a kind piece of kit.

The launch of the new Ireland rugby jersey marks the start of Canterbury’s Rising Strength campaign which focuses on the premise that the Ireland Rugby team can only compete at the pinnacle of the sport if supported by a flourishing club and youth game. Canterbury’s 2017/18 campaign will focus on the link between club and country offering profile and reward throughout the year.

The new Ireland Rugby range is now available to buy now from shop.irishrugby.ie and canterbury.com