Ulster Bank League fixtures for next season revealed

THE 2017/2018 Ulster Bank League will kick-off on Saturday. September 16 when last season’s Division 1 semi-finalists Young Munster will host UCD at Tom Clifford Park in the top flight.

Also in Division 1A on the opening weekend, Garryowen travel to Templeville Road to face St Mary’s College.

The new Ulster Bank League season begins with fixtures on four successive weekends. Following their opening day clash with UCD, Gearoid Prendergast’s Young Munster side face away games against Lansdowne and promoted Buccaneers before hosting Dublin University.

The Clifford Park’s fifth fixture is an away date with reigning Division 1 champions Cork Constitution on Saturday, October 28.

Munsters’ travel to Dooradoyle for the first of two big local derbies in Division 1A on Friday, November 10.

The second Limerick derby fixture in the top division will take place at Clifford Park on Friday, January 5, 2018.

Following their opening weekend trip to St Mary’s College, Garryowen enjoy back-to-back home fixtures against Buccaneers and last season’s finalists Clontarf, before facing a trip to Terenure College.

The action in Division 1B also starts on Saturday, September 16 when UL-Bohemian, who came up just short in their promotion bid last term, host Banbridge in their opening fixture.

Also in 1B on the same day, Tom Hayes’ Shannon face a trip to Munster rivals UCC.

Following that round one outing against Banbridge, UL-Bohs travel to Naas, before entertaining Ballymena and making a long trip to Ballynahinch in round four.

Shannon host Old Belvedere in round two, before travelling to Old Wesley and then hosting Dolphin in round four.

The first Limerick derby in Division 1B will take place on Friday, October 27 when UL-Bohs’ will enjoy ‘home advantage’ against Shannon.

In Division 2B, Old Crescent face a trip to Rainey Old Boys on the opening day of the league season, Saturday, September 16.

Crescent then host MU Barnhall in round two at Rosbrien, before travelling to Dungannon and then entertaining Wanderers in round four.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Bruff open their campaign with a home fixture against Omagh on Saturday, September 16 before making a trip to Bective Rangers and then hosting Sligo. Bruff travel to Tullamore on Saturday, October 7.

The first Limerick derby in 2C will take place on Friday, November 10 when Bruff host city rivals Thomond at Kilballyowen Park.

Thomond open their Division 2C campaign on Saturday, September 16 against Sligo at Liam Fitzgerald Park. Thomond then travel to Tullamore, before two further fixture on subsequent weekends at home to Seapoint and away to Bangor.