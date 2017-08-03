JP McManus wins showpiece Guinness Galway Hurdle

LEADING Limerick racehorse owner JP McManus had his famed green and gold colours carried to success with Tigris River landing the richest race of the seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival, the prestigious Grade A Guinness Handicap Hurdle on Thursday.

Tigris River, a 5/1 shot, overhauled Swamp Fox in the dying strides to land the feature two-mile contest on day four of Ballybrit’s renowned festival for jockey Barry Geraghty and trainer Joseph O’Brien.

Geraghty, the retained jockey to owner McManus, only returned from injury on Monday, but showed plenty of strength in the saddle to snatch the €177,000 euros first prize on the winner, who was fifth in the race 12 months ago.

Top owner McManus and winning trainer O'Brien were completing a famous double on this card as they'd also captured the opening beginners chase with Tesseract.