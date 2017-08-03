Limerick FC U-15s kick-off new national league against Waterford

LIMERICK FC will welcome Waterford FC to UL on the opening day of the new SSE Airtricity Under-15 National League, after the fixtures were announced on Wednesday.

The young Blues, managed by Ger Costelloe, will face ten games in Group 3 for the short season, beginning with that Sunday, August 20 (2pm) date with Waterford and concluding with a return trip to Waterford on Saturday, October 21 (2pm).

Limerick will also face home and away fixtures against Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Kerry and Wexford.

There will be four groups with six teams competing in each group and the top two teams from each group will then qualify for the finals stage.

All 20 SSE Airtricity League teams are represented with three schoolboy league sides – Kerry Schoolboys League, Mayo League, Monaghan/Cavan Partnership – and St. Kevin’s Boys making up the 24 sides in the truncated season.

Group 1: Derry City, Finn Harps, Longford Town, Mayo, Monaghan-Cavan, Sligo Rovers

Group 2: Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Galway United, Shamrock Rovers, Saint Kevin’s Boys, UCD

Group 3: Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford

Group 4: Bohemians, Cabinteely, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Shelbourne, Saint Patrick’s Athletic