Misfiring Limerick FC face champion test at Dundalk

MISFIRING Limerick FC face a crunch away date with Premier Division champions Dundalk this Friday night amid growing fears the Blues could be dragged back into the relegation dogfight.

Sunday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Derry City at Maginn Park leaves Neil McDonald’s Limerick side hovering just five points above the drop zone ahead of Friday’s difficult trip to Oriel Park, 7.45pm.

Limerick have taken just one point from their last three Premier Division fixtures and five points from a possible 18 in the Blues last six top flight outings.

Champions Dundalk sit in second place in the table, 19 points clear of the Blues.

Limerick FC have seen three experienced players depart the club in recent days after being placed on the transfer list.

Robbie Williams has joined Cork City from the Shannonsiders, while Paul O’Conor has moved to St Patrick’s Athletic. A third player, defender Shaun Kelly, has announced his decision to take up a ‘new job in Limerick outside of football’ .

Limerick FC winger Chiedozie Ogbene believes any talk of the Blues being in a Premier Division relegation battle is premature. The bottom three sides in the Premier Division face relegation to the First Division for next season.

He said: “Talking about relegation, I think it is too soon to be talking about. I’m a positive guy and I believe that if we improve and cut out the mistakes – I think we are being beaten by our own mistakes, that is what is killing us.

”If we can correct that, try and improve in the small things I think we will be a difficult team to beat because I know when we play to our full potential, teams struggle to beat us. It is just our silly mistakes.

”It is too early to talk about relegation. There is still a few more games to come. Just because we are having a tough run of games doesn’t mean anything. We are just going to push on and try and progress.”

“Yes, (going to Dundalk) it is going to be very tough. We just have to stay positive. The result in Derry is not a true reflection of what we can do on the pitch.

”We are a good team. It is just some days you have bad days and you just have to move on. It is about how you react.”