Niamh Foley's win highlight of Limerick athletic scene

Congratulations to Niamh Foley of St Mary’s Limerick on securing a bronze medal in the European Youth Olympics Festival in Gyor, Hungary last week.

She was part of the 4 x100 relay team including Patience Jumbo-Gula, Miriam Daly and Rhasidat Adekele in a time of 46.38secs. Niamh Foley is a well known athlete on the circuit here in Munster and is coached by Yvonne Meredith of St Mary’s in West Limerick. Niamh was the recipient of the Munster Star Award for juvenile athletes in 2016.

Munster and National B Championships

A number of young athletes travelled around the country last week taking part in the National and Munster B finals. This is a great opportunity for talented athletes to gain national titles and many popular athletes from Limerick clubs competed. Timmy Colbert of West Limerick AC has been competing now in multiple events for some years. He secured a National B title in high jump and Munster B title in the shot put. Also competing from West Limerick AC were the Cagney juveniles – Maria, Patrick and Sarah. Dooneen athlete Ross O’Carroll also competed in the Munster Championships. Again, he is a developing athlete and ran well in the 600m and just missed out on a medal in the long jump.

Munster Mountain Running – Cratloe race

Cratloe was the venue for the MMRA league run last Wednesday. A big turnout for the challenging course which featured seniors on a 10k (approx.) course and juniors on a much shorter 2k course. John Kinsella of Bilboa, a strong cross country runner was the overall winner followed by BMOH athlete Keith Lynch and Dooneen’s Brian Flannelly. Keith Ryan of Limerick AC also secured a top 10 finish. Mooreabbey Milers Mary Louise Ryan was the winner of the women’s event, Maeve Flannery of Derg AC in 2nd place and Marie O’Shea of Mooreabbey Milers in 3rd. Special mention again to Brian Flannelly who also competed in the Irish mountain running league in Lug Na Coille a few days later finishing in the top 15.

Park Run

Oisín Hughes, Maolissa Quinn, Liam O’Dwyer, Tanya Cox, Shona O’Flynn and Helena Walsh were the top 3 men and women this week. The event takes place across all venues at 9.30am every Saturday. It is a free, chip timed 5k event run solely by volunteers. The University of Limerick Boathouse is host to beautiful course every Saturday morning at 9.30am. It runs along the river bank of the Shannon and walkers/runners of all ages and abilities are invited to take part. Newcastlewest also host a Parkrun in the Demesne on Saturday mornings. For more details log on to www.parkrun.ie/limerick to register for this free event

Cross Country Season

Training notices for the upcoming cross country season are now circulating with many club athletes now training in earnest for Cross Country. West Limerick AC will host a great opener on Sunday September 3rd with an AAI permitted competition featuring an 8k for senior men, 5k senior women, Fit4life 2k and a host of juvenile races. On September 24th, Bilboa AC will host the Senior/Intermediate cross country finals along with the juvenile races. The following weekend, on October 1st the University of Limerick will see the Novice championships take place.

AAI Permitted Races

There are a number of excellent AAI permitted races taking place in the coming weeks. The national finals of the community games is taking place in August and we look forward to those results. Askeaton/Barrigone 5k will take place on August 15th and incorporates a family fun evening. Curraghchase once again have a scenic 10k on August 20th and in September we look forward to the start of the cross country season where West Limerick host their open cross country race on September 3rd. Charleville half marathon of course is always a huge draw and this well organised race takes place on September 17th. It attracts huge entries from Limerick clubs