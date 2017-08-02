Limerick Junior Soccer Returns

Following a ten week refuelling break for over 3000 Junior and Youth soccer players, all is in readiness for the kick- off of the 2017/18 season with the Premier League acting as the curtain raiser next Sunday morning.

Champions, Janesboro are hoping to win back to back titles for the first time in their history and the bookmakers make them early favourites to achieve their goal.

Early indicators suggest Pike, Nenagh, Fairview Rgs and Ballynanty Rvs will provide the best hope of knocking Janesboro off their perch with a number of other clubs well capable of staking a claim.

Sunday August 13th

(kick off 10.30)

PJ Matthews Premier League

Moyross V Carew Park, R McCann, Kilmallock V Regional Utd, N Casey, Janesboro V Aisling/Annacotty, B Higgins, Ballynanty Rvs V Holycross, K Gorman, Nenagh AFC V Pike Rvs, J McNamara

Tuesday August 15th

(All Games Kick Off 6.30)

McGettigans Bar Div 2B

Caledonians V Nenagh B, J Rooney, Corbally B V Geraldines B, J McNamara , Ballylanders V Ballynanty B, B Curtin, Moyross B V Charleville B, M Bourke, Glenview V Hyde Rgs, M Kennedy

McGettigans Bar Div 2B

Newport B V Athlunkard Villa B, S Rooney, Aisling/Annacotty C V Holycross B, J Curran, Kennedy Park V Summerville B, M Kavanagh, Mungret Regional B V Star Rvs, R Broe, Murroe B V Pallasgreen, Martin Monahan

Youth Div One and Two

Fixtures to be added later

Wednesday August 16th

(All Games Kick Off 6.30)

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Fairview Rgs V Cappamore, M Kiely

STA Furniture Div 3A

Caherdavin B V Knockainey B, J Clancy, Aisling Annacotty D V Prospect Priory B, A Whelan, Abbey Rvs V Bruff Utd, Martin Monahan, Herbertstown V Janesboro B, F O'Neill, Meanus V Parkville, P O'Brien

Under 17 Div One, Two and Three

Fixtures to be added later

Thursday Aug 17th

(All Games Kick Off 6.30 unless stated)

PJ Matthews Premier League

Regional Utd V Moyross, J McNamara, Aisling/Annacotty V Carew Park, A Keogh, Holycross V Kilmallock, R Broe, Pike Rvs V Janesboro, D Power, B Curtin, R McCann, Fairview Rgs v Ballynanty Rvs, N Casey, Charleville V Nenagh AFC, 7.00, M Kiely

Galtee Fuels Div 1A

Aisling Annacotty B V Summerville, T Duggan, Geraldines V Castle Rovers, R Peiper, Mungret Regional V Murroe, G Clancy, Granville V Knockainey, B Higgins, Prospect Priory V Corbally, Martin Monahan

Galtee Fuels Div 1B

St Pat's V Caherdavin, M Kavanagh, Caherconlish V Kilfrush, M Bourke, Coonagh V Regional B, J Curran, Southend V Shelbourne, M Kennedy, Hill Celtic V Athlunkard Villa, S Rooney, Newport V Croom, D Broughton

Friday Aug 18th

(All Games Kick Off 6.30)

All Tan Sunbed Div 3B League

Shelbourne B V Weston Villa, M Cuddihy, Hyde B V Cappamore B, Ross Lynch, Wembley V Kilmallock B, J Mulligan, Castle United V Northside, D Brosnan

Edan Hair Salon Div 4

Dromore V Coonagh C, G Collopy, Coonagh B V Murroe C, D Downing, Summerville C V Athlunkard Villa C, R McCormack, Kilfrush B V Aisling Annacotty E, Mike Monahan, Parkville B V Mungret Regional C, P O'Brien