Limerick Junior Soccer Returns
Janesboro will be looking to win back to back titles
Following a ten week refuelling break for over 3000 Junior and Youth soccer players, all is in readiness for the kick- off of the 2017/18 season with the Premier League acting as the curtain raiser next Sunday morning.
Champions, Janesboro are hoping to win back to back titles for the first time in their history and the bookmakers make them early favourites to achieve their goal.
Early indicators suggest Pike, Nenagh, Fairview Rgs and Ballynanty Rvs will provide the best hope of knocking Janesboro off their perch with a number of other clubs well capable of staking a claim.
Sunday August 13th
(kick off 10.30)
PJ Matthews Premier League
Moyross V Carew Park, R McCann, Kilmallock V Regional Utd, N Casey, Janesboro V Aisling/Annacotty, B Higgins, Ballynanty Rvs V Holycross, K Gorman, Nenagh AFC V Pike Rvs, J McNamara
Tuesday August 15th
(All Games Kick Off 6.30)
McGettigans Bar Div 2B
Caledonians V Nenagh B, J Rooney, Corbally B V Geraldines B, J McNamara , Ballylanders V Ballynanty B, B Curtin, Moyross B V Charleville B, M Bourke, Glenview V Hyde Rgs, M Kennedy
McGettigans Bar Div 2B
Newport B V Athlunkard Villa B, S Rooney, Aisling/Annacotty C V Holycross B, J Curran, Kennedy Park V Summerville B, M Kavanagh, Mungret Regional B V Star Rvs, R Broe, Murroe B V Pallasgreen, Martin Monahan
Youth Div One and Two
Fixtures to be added later
Wednesday August 16th
(All Games Kick Off 6.30)
Galtee Fuels Div 1A
Fairview Rgs V Cappamore, M Kiely
STA Furniture Div 3A
Caherdavin B V Knockainey B, J Clancy, Aisling Annacotty D V Prospect Priory B, A Whelan, Abbey Rvs V Bruff Utd, Martin Monahan, Herbertstown V Janesboro B, F O'Neill, Meanus V Parkville, P O'Brien
Under 17 Div One, Two and Three
Fixtures to be added later
Thursday Aug 17th
(All Games Kick Off 6.30 unless stated)
PJ Matthews Premier League
Regional Utd V Moyross, J McNamara, Aisling/Annacotty V Carew Park, A Keogh, Holycross V Kilmallock, R Broe, Pike Rvs V Janesboro, D Power, B Curtin, R McCann, Fairview Rgs v Ballynanty Rvs, N Casey, Charleville V Nenagh AFC, 7.00, M Kiely
Galtee Fuels Div 1A
Aisling Annacotty B V Summerville, T Duggan, Geraldines V Castle Rovers, R Peiper, Mungret Regional V Murroe, G Clancy, Granville V Knockainey, B Higgins, Prospect Priory V Corbally, Martin Monahan
Galtee Fuels Div 1B
St Pat's V Caherdavin, M Kavanagh, Caherconlish V Kilfrush, M Bourke, Coonagh V Regional B, J Curran, Southend V Shelbourne, M Kennedy, Hill Celtic V Athlunkard Villa, S Rooney, Newport V Croom, D Broughton
Friday Aug 18th
(All Games Kick Off 6.30)
All Tan Sunbed Div 3B League
Shelbourne B V Weston Villa, M Cuddihy, Hyde B V Cappamore B, Ross Lynch, Wembley V Kilmallock B, J Mulligan, Castle United V Northside, D Brosnan
Edan Hair Salon Div 4
Dromore V Coonagh C, G Collopy, Coonagh B V Murroe C, D Downing, Summerville C V Athlunkard Villa C, R McCormack, Kilfrush B V Aisling Annacotty E, Mike Monahan, Parkville B V Mungret Regional C, P O'Brien
