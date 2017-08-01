Limerick's Niamh Foley wins Olympic Bronze

NIAMH Foley, 15, from Newcastlewest Co. Limerick claimed a Bronze medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Hungary last week.

The Scoil Mhuire agus Ide student was part of the 4x100m relay team that finished in third behind Belgium and the Netherlands.

Foley qualified for the relay team thanks to her performance in the Under 16 100 metres at the All Ireland finals this year.

The Irish team which also included Rhasidat Adeleke, Miriam Daly and Patience Gula-Jumbo finished just .37 of a second outside of the gold medal spot, which was claimed by Belgium in an impressive 46.01 time.

Niamh's coach, Yvonne Meredith of St Mary's AC in Rathkeale says that Foley's talent was easy to recognise from a young age, even it was on a camogie field.

“She was playing camogie to start and I was helping out. She must have been only 8 when she came down to athletics first off. She was fast from the off and we have helped her with her training since” a proud coach commented.

St Mary's AC cater for athletes from a large area of Limerick, with close to 80 juvenile members at any one time, who will no doubt be buoyed by Niamh's achievement.

“This is a huge lift for us” added Meredith,

“This is our first European medal. It is great for Niamh and great for the club. She is a grounded athlete who knows what she wants. She is very disciplined and driven. She is already a great role model”