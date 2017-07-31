Leprechauns to take to sand for Charity Rugby match

THE famous Limerick Leprechauns rugby side are set to return to the beach at Kilkee for their annual charity match on sand.

The match against the Kilkee ‘Fallen’ stars will take place on August 12, with all proceeds from the day going to Kilkee Sub Aqua Search and Rescue.

Limerick Leprechauns Rugby Football club is unique in Irish rugby. The club is comprised of former players from all of Limericks clubs, whose normal relationship is one of fierce sporting rivalry.

Since the clubs formation during the season of 1985-86 the vast majority of money raised, over €1000,000, has been donated to non Government funded, local charities and good causes with emphasis on children’s needs.

The Leprechauns club also gives former players the opportunity to continue their contribution to the game of rugby and also use their contacts in business and socially to raise money for good causes.

The formation of the Limerick Leprechauns coincided with the centenary celebrations of two closely linked clubs in Limerick, namely Shannon and Garryowen in 1984. The idea was first mooted in Myles Breen’s pub on Shannon St. Those involved in organising the very first game versus Garryowen included Larry Breen (Garryowen), Michael O’Flaherty (Young Munster), Johnsey Maloney (Old Crescent) and Mike Ryan (Shannon).

The club are asking for those in Kilkee on August 12 to make a donation or dust off your boots and join them.