Former Limerick FC defender Robbie Williams joins Cork City

Premier Division leaders and fierce rivals of Limerick FC, Cork City FC, today announced the signing of Robbie Williams.

Williams was put on the tranfer list less than 48 hours ago, with Limerick FC then releasing the player in a ‘mutual consent’ statement released on Twitter. In a move that will no doubt shock and anger Limerick FC fans, Williams now joins the nations top side. Moving from one Munster side to another.

Cork City’s Full statement is below.

The defender joins the club having made over 100 league appearances for Limerick, since joining them in 2013, and he has played 21 of their 22 league fixtures so far this season.

Commenting on the signing, City boss John Caulfield said: “We are very happy to bring in a player of Robbie’s experience and ability. He has been a major player for Limerick over the last number of years and he offers tremendous cover across the back four, given he can play at full back and in the centre of defence.”

“Kevin O’Connor has obviously gone to Preston, and we have also lost Johnny Dunleavy to injury. Added to that, you also have Sean O’Mahony and Sean McLoughlin travelling to the World Student Games in August, so to bring in a player who knows the league inside out and has played so regularly is great for us. Robbie will also share his vast experience and knowledge of the game with our younger players.”

Speaking after putting pen to paper at Bishopstown this afternoon, Williams said: “It all came about very quickly; I am delighted to be here and hope to get cracking straight away. It was a no brainer when I spoke to John and he showed the interest in bringing me in. Cork City have been flying this season and it will be tough to break in, but I am here for three months and I will give it my best shot.”

“Turner’s Cross has been full because the team has been doing so well and, every time I have played down here, the atmosphere has been great, probably the best in the country, so I am looking forward to it and can’t wait to get started.”