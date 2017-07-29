Limerick Premier IHC previews

NOW in it’s fourth year, one team has progressed through the group stage of the LIT Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship with a 100% record.

Ahead of this Saturday and Sunday’s fifth round of action Murroe-Boher have four wins to their credit.

Relegated from the senior ranks last Autumn they face the ever-present Garryspillane this weekend. A fifth win for the east Limerick men would confirm their place in the September 23/24 semi finals with two games still to play.

At the other end of the table, Effin are the only side without a win.

Such is the ever changing nature of this grade, none of the four weekend games are repeats of 2016 fixtures.

PALLASGREEN V EFFIN

Saturday July 29 in Bruff at 7.00

A victory is vital for both but for very different reasons. Pallas, the only club in this grade with two players starting for the Limerick U-21s, got their first win after four attempts in the previous round. But the east Limerick side do also have two draws.

Effin have no point on the league table and in the previous three years of this championship, no team has gone the seven group games without at least a draw.

Prediction: Pallasgreen

BLACKROCK V BRUREE

Sunday July 30 in Kilmallock at 1.00

These sides last met in this championship in 2015 with Bruree winning 1-20 to 0-16 enroute to promotion.

Last year up senior wasn’t easy but Bruree are using that experience this year. On top of three out of four championship wins, they were crowned Division 3 County League champions and promoted.

The one constant with The Rockies is their inconsistency – they have one win, two draws and one loss to-date.

Prediction: Bruree

FEOHANAGH V MUNGRET

Sunday July 30 in Ballyagran at 2.30

Feohanagh lost in round one but have reached new heights since but still they will be targeting two wins from their final three games to go one step further than last season and reach the semi finals.

Mungret sparkled in a win over last year’s table topper Garryspillane but other than that have suffered three defeats and will know that they have three big games ahead to ensure they are not in the bottom two for a relegation play-off for an instant return to the IHC.

Prediction: Feohanagh

GARRYSPILLANE V MURROE-BOHER

Sunday July 30 in Bruff at 7.00

This time last year The Bouncers were in Murroe-Boher’s position unbeaten at the top of the table.

Twelve months later the TJ Ryan coached Garryspillane have a 50% win record.

Murroe-Boher, meanwhile, look in determined mood to make an instant return to the senior ranks. But as Garryspillane were testify, the PIHC is very much a marathon not a sprint.

Prediction: Murroe-Boher