Limerick SHC round four previews

AFTER a seven week break the Credit Union Limerick SHC resumes this Saturday and Sunday with six games in round four action.

Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh can confirm their progress directly to the September 23-24 semi finals if they make it four successive wins.

Others will be looking to put themselves within touching distance of a September 9-10 semi final spot.

Bruff and Cappamore prop up their respective groups with two round of action remaining to get a first win in their attempts to avoid a relegation play-off.

ADARE V NA PIARSAIGH

Saturday July 29 in Askeaton at 7.00

Just last week Adare ended Na Piarsaigh’s run of a four-in-a-row of County League titles.

Adare won their fifth league crown with a final win over Kilmallock. It was a league campaign that saw them draw with Na Piarsaigh. Indeed the last championship meeting of the sides, in 2016, also finished level.

Na Piarsaigh have four involved in Wednesday’s U-21 final and will already be without injured trio Adrian Breen, William O’Donoghue and David Breen.

Adare have doubts about Wayne McNamara, who missed the league final and Neil Mulvihill, who was injured in the league final.

Na Piarsaigh have hit 11 goals in the championship to-date, while Adare have just one scored so far.

Prediction: Na Piarsaigh

DOON V SOUTH LIBERTIES

Saturday July 29 in Caherconlish at 7.00

Doon were 1-23 to 1-12 winners in this game last year.

They had a 4-24 to 0-18 Con McGrath Perpetual Cup win over Kilruane McDonaghs last weekend in preparation.

Liberties will be without the influential Shane O’Neill.

Both played in Division Two of the County League, with Doon winners when they met in May.

Prediction: Doon

BALLYBROWN V BRUFF

Sunday July 30 in Kilmallock at 2.45

The last championship meeting of the teams was in 2015 and resulted in a 1-19 to 1-12 Ballybrown win.

Bulfin cousins, David is coach to Ballybrown, while Seoirse could be in the Bruff goals after his All Ireland SHC run as a selector with Wexford ended.

Bruff must find positive results in their two remaining games if a relegation play-off is to be avoided.

Ballybrown need to hit top form if last year's county finalists are to be involved in the knockout stages.

Prediction: Ballybrown

PATRICKSWELL V MONALEEN

Sunday July 30 in Gaelic Grounds at 5.30

Back in May these sides met in the Limerick City SHC final with The Well two point winners.

Both line-ups will be stronger here but both had players abroad in recent weeks so both could still be short of full strength.

Patrickswell coach Declan Fitzgerald will face some of his former Castletroy College pupils in the Monaleen team.

Prediction: Patrickswell

AHANE V KILMALLOCK

Sunday July 30 in Gaelic Grounds at 7.30

When these sides last met in the championship, The Balbec were 2-14 to 1-13 winners in round one in 2015.

Another win here books them a semi final. Last week in the League final loss to Adare, Kilmallock were without Mark O’Loughlin and Graeme Mulcahy.

Ahane have only conceded one goal in three games but Kilmallock have scored 10 in their three games.

Prediction: Kilmallock

CAPPAMORE V KNOCKAINEY

Sunday July 30 in Claughaun at 7.00

This is a big one for both, with relegation occupying their minds.

A draw for Knockainey may suffice but Cappamore must win if a relegation play-off is not to loom large on their horizon.

The only senior club without a player on the 37-man Limerick U-21 panel, Cappamore are without a win since returning senior ranks this season. Knockainey drew with Monaleen already.

PREDICTION: Cappamore