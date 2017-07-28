Limerick IHC round four previews

WHILE places will the knockout stages will occupy the minds of many, there are two big relegation battles in round four of the Nick Grene Sportsgound Limerick IHC this weekend.

There are only five games in the fixture list with Granagh-Ballingarry v Glenroe postponed until August.

With 15 club hurling games across the weekend, there is only one game on Friday (7.00) – there are no U-21 hurlers involved when Croom play Knockaderry in Ballingarry.

Croom, with back-to-back relegations, now have just one win and one draw from their last 15 county championship games over three seasons.

They face a Knockaderry side also without a win this season and a positive result for either here will ease relegation worries.

The other game in this group, Saturday (7.00) in Clarina is the city division clash of Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Claughaun-Old Christians. The Kyle Hayes backed Kildimo-Pallaskenry know that maintaining their unbeaten run will all but seal a place in the knockout stages.

Also on Saturday (7.00) is the clash of Hospital-Herbertstown and Dromcollogher-Broadford in Kilmallock. This is another tie with a relegation backdrop as neither have a win to-date.

There are two games Sunday.

At 1.00 in Mick Neville Park, table-topper Dromin-Athlacca play Newcastle West. Both are unbeaten but the south Limerick side have three wins, while Newcastle West have two draws and a win. A Dromin-Athlacca win will see them put one foot in the semi finals.

Sunday evening (7.00), St Kierans play Na Piarsaigh in Croagh. The second string of the city side are yet to lose since their promotion to this third tier – they have two draws and a win. They are likely to have U-21 player Conor Boylan in their line-up. St Kierans have two draws and one loss.