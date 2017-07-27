LimerickPoll: Andy Farrell is favourite with Munster Rugby fans

CURRENT Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell is the number one choice with Munster Rugby fans to replace Rassie Erasmus when he leaves in December.

Our #LimerickPoll on LimerickLeader.ie received thousands of votes where fans had to choose who they would like to take up the head coaching role next season.

In total, 22 options were given, with Farrell topping the poll at 19%.

The Munster fan base, who voted, were clear on a distinct top three on their wish list.

Italian coach Conor O'Shea was in second place with 16% of the vote, while current All Blacks attack coach, Wayne Smith, was in third spot with 11% of the vote.

Surprisingly former Munster rugby stars Ronan O'Gara and Paul O'Connell, who were both short odds in the betting, received just 7% and 5% of the vote respectively.

Current Munster coaches Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery received just 2% of the votes, with it believed that neither would be interested in taking up the role at this early stage in their careers.

With Munster fans having pinned their colours to the mast, Munster Rugby themselves are no closer to announcing replacements for the departing South African duo of Erasmus and Nienaber.

With the first game of the new domestic season just five weeks away, Munster fans will be looking for some clarity.

Fans will want to know soon, from the ‘kingmakers’, who is going to come in and more importantly, when that new arrival or arrivals are to be in Limerick, be it December or for the 2018/19 season.

Odds for Munster's next coach, courtesy of BoyleSports:

Next Permanent Munster Head Coach

Felix Jones 5/2

Ronan O'Gara 10/3

Paul O'Connell 6/1

Jerry Flannery 11/1

Andy Farrell 16/1

Wayne Smith 20/1

Conor O'Shea 20/1

Stuart Lancaster 20/1

Simon Easterby 20/1

Tana Umaga 20/1

John Plumtree 25/1

Aaron Mauger 33/1

Jake White 33/1

Eddie O'Sullivan 33/1

Neil Doak 50/1

Declan Kidney 66/1