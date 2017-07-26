BREAKING: Limerick FC confirm trio are transfer listed

Limerick FC have this evening confirmed that Paul O’Connor, Robbie Williams and Shaun Kelly have been put on the transfer list by the club. In a statement which confirmed that both Tony Whitehead and Freddy Hall had signed contracts, the club listed the trio for sale in a single sentence at the end of the release.

The Limerick Leader were made aware early this afternoon that player meetings had taken place and that some fan favourites were about to leave the club. The news comes just days after Ian Turner and Chris Mulhall both left the club.

At the time of going to print for tomorrow's paper, Limerick FC were unavailable to comment. The moves to sell the trio are the first real indication that Limerick FC's manager Neil McDonald is looking to make a mark on this squad for the remainder of the season.

The statement in full read

"Limerick FC are pleased to confirm that young defender Tony Whitehead and experienced goalkeeper Freddy Hall have signed contract extensions with the club.

Whitehead – who has been with the Shannonsiders since 2012 – has committed his future until the end of the 2018 season, while Hall – who joined midway through the 2015 campaign – will remain until the close of 2019.

Commenting after putting pen to paper, Tony, 21, said: “I was delighted when I found out I was going to be offered a new contract to extend my time at the club. I’ve been here a good few years now and I think the club is heading in the right direction.

“I think this is the right place for me to be to work hard and try to improve. I’m looking forward to continue working with Neil (McDonald), Eddie (Hickey) and the rest of the coaching staff and learning from them. It’s a huge relief to get it sorted this early and now I can just get my head down and concentrate on my future at Limerick.”

Hall, 32, said: “I am glad to have extended my contract. I am pretty settled and comfortable here in Limerick and look forward to the seasons to come.”

Midfielder Paul O’Conor and defenders Robbie Williams and Shaun Kelly have been made available for transfer.