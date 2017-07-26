Geraldines' Dave Connolly honoured by FAI

GERALDINES AFC's Dave Connolly was recently awarded the John Sherlock award for his services to Irish football.

Connolly has been active for forty years with the Limerick club, holding several official positions such as Underage player, minor / junior player, schoolboy and premier team manager, while he is currently the club chairman

As schoolboy manager, he oversaw four league trophy victories and club doubles in 2002 and 2007, while as premier manger, Connolly guided his team to the Premier league title in 1997.

If that wasn't enough, Connolly has played in over 40's with the club and was part of victorious teams in 2006 and 2008, all the time managing the small sided games in 2009-2014.

Geraldines AFC added this week, “All in Geraldines AFC are delighted our chairman was honoured. This is indeed a great achievement for Dave, his family and the club and the community and parish in Garryowen .