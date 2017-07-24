LIMERICK have made one change to their team for Wednesday’s Munster U-21 Hurling Final against Cork in the Gaelic Grounds.

Mike Mackey has forced his way into the team – the Adare man makes his first appearance of the U-21 campaign at centre forward.

Limerick used 22 players in the wins over Tipperary and Clare to reach the final, with Mackey not among that group. Mackey’s inclusion is a direct swap with Barry Murphy at centre forward.

The former Ardscoil Ris Harty Cup player is the only player named in Wednesday’s U-21 team that started the Munster U-25 final win in Thurles back in mid-June.

Conor Boylan, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Oisin O’Reilly and Jack O’Grady were all on that U-25 winning team and are among the U-21 substitutions.

Mackey is one of five players in the starting team that will be underage again next season along with Peter Casey, Kyle Hayes, Eoghan McNamara and Thomas Grimes.

It’s a Limerick U-21 team captained by Tom Morrissey. The Ahane man is one of five players that remain in the starting team from the side which won the 2015 Munster U-21 title.

Cian Lynch, Robbie Hanley, Colin Ryan and Ronan Lynch were also in that 2015 Munster U-21 winning team, that beat Clare in Ennis in the final, which was attended by 14,311.

In total, Limerick have 11 players seeking a second Munster U-21 medal.

A final win over Cork would book an August 19 All Ireland semi final against Galway for the Pat Donnelly managed Limerick.

Wednesday’s final has a 7.30 start in the Gaelic Grounds and will be televised live on TG4.

Tickets are on sale from Centra and SuperValu and online. Adult tickets cost €15m with a €5 concession for students and OAPs. Juvenile tickets are €5.

LIMERICK: Eoghan McNamara (Doon); Sean Finn (Bruff), Daragh Fanning (Pallasgreen), Dan Joy (Kilmallock); Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh); Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Mike Mackey (Adare), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell); Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties). Subs: Cian Hedderman (Ballybrown), Paudie Ahern (Killeedy), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen), Conor McSweeney (South Liberties), Barry Murphy (Doon), Jack O’Grady (Knockainey), Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock).