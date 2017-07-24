Limerick FC face opening-round FAI Cup trip to Cobh

Limerick FC will face a trip to First Division side Cobh Ramblers in the opening round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup, with the tie to be played on the weekend ending Sunday, August 13.

Neil McDonald's side will travel to Coleman Park in a tough fixture against Stephen Henderson's young team who will be focusing on a cup run following defeat to runaway First Division leaders Waterford United at the weekend.

Following Limerick's inconsistent form in the league in their quest for European football next season, McDonald has stated the importance of the cup which could also provide a pathway to prestigious Europa League qualification.

"It is a massive competition and one I would like to well in.

"We will give them (Cobh) every respect. We will be going with a very strong team to go and try and win the game," said McDonald.

The Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup first-round draw took place in Kilkenny as part of the FAI Festival of Football.

With four of the top five Premier Division clubs drawing against each, a positive result in Cork could see Limerick go on a much-needed cup run.

All ties are set to take place on the weekend ending Sunday, August 13 with dates and times to be confirmed in due course.

In new rules, following a fixture backlog last season, there will be no replays until the quarter-final stage of the competition this season, so extra-time and penalties will take place in Coleman Park if required.

In other standout ties of the round, runaway Premier Division leaders Cork City face a difficult away fixture against Bray Wanderers, while champions Dundalk host an in-form Derry City side.