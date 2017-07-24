#WATCH: Limerick's Sarah Lavin wins Gold at National Championships

Emerald AC athlete off to World University Games in China

EMERALD AC’s Sarah Lavin won 100m hurdle Gold at the National Championships last weekend at the Morton Stadium in Santry. The Irish international star has been hit by injury in recent times, however a time of 13.62 was enough to secure another title for the former Castletroy College student. 

The relief of coming through a metatarsal injury is plain to see on the video above. Lavin, coached by Noelle Morrissey in UL, now heads to the World University Games  ( known as the Universiade) which is to be hosted by the city of Taipei, Taiwan from the 19 – 30 August.

 