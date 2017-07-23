Limerick FC: Clarke confident Limerick can get back to winning ways

LIMERICK FC’s Dean Clarke is full of confidence going into a tough run of fixtures despite Saturday’s disappointing scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers.

Playing in an unorthodox right back position, the former Shamrock Rovers striker said McDonald’s decision to play him in an unfamiliar role was one that didn’t faze the youngster.

“It is something different for me. I’ve enjoyed it in the last couple of weeks.

“I’ve went from being a winger to right wing back since that Cork game and I’ve enjoyed it.

“Different scenarios and a different experience for me and I think it has developed me as a player.

“I don’t get to be as physical when I am a winger so I enjoyed that part and as long as I am playing I am happy.

“I’d rather be playing right back or left back than sitting on the bench or watching up in the stand, so for my position is irrelevant,” said an upbeat Dean Clarke.

Clarke made sure that he focused on the positives despite a frustrating draw against Sligo and he was full of praise for his teammate and second half substitute Stephen Kenny.

“I’m delighted for Stephen because I thought he came on and changed the game for us going forward and I obviously enjoyed that partnership with him when he did come on.

“We are disappointed with the result, purely based on that they came here and sat back and setup for a draw and tried to hit us on the counter.

“Sligo looked at what they thought was a makeshift back four and they probably thought that they could exploit that more than they did but overall we have to take the positives out of the game.

“I’m personally happy with the experience I got out of it as well, and I think the confidence the back four got as well.”