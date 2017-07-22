Frustrating draw for Limerick FC against Sligo Rovers

INCONSISTENT Limerick FC played out a frustrating scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Markets Field on Saturday night.

The draw leaves Neil McDonald’s side in mid-table, only six points ahead of the relegation zone as their hopes for a European qualification spot finish took another blow.

Limerick’s first notable chance of the game came with five minutes gone but Rodrigo Tosi’s effort was blocked following a Lee-J Lynch free kick.

The Super Blues nearly ended a lacklustre half on a high but Tosi’s curling shot on the verge of half-time was well saved by Michael Schlingermann in the Sligo goal.

The introduction of John O’Flynn and Stephen Kenny fifteen minutes into the second half seemed to give the hosts a new lease of life as Limerick upped the tempo but it wasn’t to be for a battling Super Blues side.

This was Limerick’s first clean sheet in seven home league fixtures, with the visit of Drogheda United back in mid-April being their last.

Saturday’s home draw will leave a huge dent in Limerick’s hopes of securing European football for next season as the Blues now have two difficult away games in upcoming weeks.

Next up for Limerick is a difficult away fixture, as McDonald’s side travel to take on Derry City at Maginn Park, Buncrana on Sunday next, 5pm with a trip to the champions Dundalk on the following Friday, 7.45pm.

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke; Dean Clarke, Joe Crowe, Tony Whitehead, Dave O’Connor; Henry Cameron (Bastien Hery 77), Shane Duggan, Lee-J Lynch, Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi (John O’Flynn 55), Garbhan Coughlan (Stephen Kenny 55).

SLIGO ROVERS: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo Rowling, Michael Leahy, Seamus Sharkey, Regan Donelan; Daniel Kearns (Craig Roddan 90), Raffaele Cretaro, Gary Boylan, Rhys McCabe; John Russell (Jonah Ayunga 76), Benny Igiehon (Place 90)

REFEREE: Paul McLaughlin