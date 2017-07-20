Former Munster Rugby star Peter Stringer signs for Worcester

PREMIERSHIP rugby side Worcester Warriors have signed former Munster and Ireland international Peter Stringer on a six-month deal ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The scrum-half who turns 40 in December, will join the English side this week as cover for Francois Hougaard who is set to be away on international duty during the start of the season.

The former Shannon RFC man began his professional journey with Munster Rugby back in 1998 - the same year as current Warriors lock Donncha O'Callaghan.

The number nine went on to spend 15 years at his hometown Club where he won three Celtic League titles and reached four Heineken Cup finals - finishing on the winning side twice. After amassing 230 appearances for Munster, Stringer enjoyed loan spells at Saracens and Newcastle Falcons in the 2011/12 season before signing for Bath Rugby in 2013. He played 62 times for the West Country outfit before making the move north to Sale Sharks - where he featured 39 times and picked up a Player of the Season award in 2015/16.

Warriors Director of Rugby Gary Gold said: "Peter is an experienced number nine who will play a key role in the absence of Francois. "He's in incredible physical shape for someone of 39 years of age, and he is an outstanding role model for our younger players."

Stringer added: "I'm looking forward to meeting all the lads and being reunited with Donncha. – "I'm feeling as fit and ready as ever and am genuinely excited about getting back on the field as I feel I still have plenty to offer."