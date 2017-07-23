Limerick ladies footballers bid to return to winning ways against Wicklow

LIMERICK ladies football manager Kevin Denihan has backed his players to return to winning ways in the All Ireland Intermediate Championship.

Wicklow are Sunday’s opponents in the preliminary round of the national competition after the Munster Championship.

”It’s six weeks now since the Munster Championship and the girls were all back with their clubs and the good thing is that all the county players really stood out and the forwards were scoring big. All that is great for confidence,” said the Galbally man.

In Munster Limerick lost 8-16 to 1-3 to Tipperary and 7-11 to 2-3 to Clare.

“We know we are not to that standard yet – Tipp and Clare are pushing to get up senior. We are right now trying to establish ourselves at intermediate,” said the manager, who is joined by Pa O'Brien (selector), Colm Canning (strength and conditioning), John Holland (Physio/Medic) and Pearl Holland (Liaison Officer).

Victory in Crettyard, Laois, on Sunday (2.00) will see Limerick play Clare in the next round on July 29/30.

PANEL: Megan O'Shea, Orlaith O'Donoghue, Niamh Holland, Kate Kennedy, Meabh McCarthy, Ashley Creamer (all St Brigids), Emma McGuire, Ingrid Laffan, Joanne McGuire, Caroline Hickey, Kate Ryan, Sarah Ryan, Mairead Kavanagh (all St Ailbes), Aine McGrath, Cathy Mee, Triona O'Donnell (all Ballylanders), Olivia Giltenane, Clare O'Meara, Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (all Mungret St Pauls), Loretta Hanley, Kristine Reidy, Maura Flanagan (all Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Stephanie Nunan (Groody Gaels), Siobhan Moloney (Oola), Cloda Kirby (Knockainey), Kate Geary (Adare), Shelly Walsh (Galtee Gaels), Janet Garvey (Monagea).