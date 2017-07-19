Guinness Pro 12 confirm South African talks

THE Guinness Pro 12 organisers have confirmed that they are in advanced and positive talks with South African sides about joining the Celtic League competition.

In a short statement, Celtic Rugby confirmed that a final decision will be made as soon as is ‘practical’

The Cheetahs and the Southern Kings are expected to joining the Pro12 to make it a Pro14, with two divisions or conferences with seven teams in each, is the expected format, with a potential trip to South Africa happening only once a season for each of the existing Pro12 sides.

Statement in full :

“Celtic Rugby can confirm that advanced & positive discussions are taking place with the South African Rugby Union regarding the introduction of 2 teams into an expanded Guinness PRO12 Championship. Given the proximity of the 2017/18 season start, a final decision on this potential expansion will be confirmed as soon as practical”