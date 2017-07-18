Limerick FC : Blackburn's Eric Kinder set for Blues role

LIMERICK FC are set to announce former Blackburn Rovers' Head of Academy Eric Kinder as their new assistant manager following his recent departure from the League One club.

The 58-year-old will take to the dugout in a role which was temporarily being filled by Academy Director Willie Boland, as the Super Blues host Sligo Rovers on Saturday in a vital clash at the Markets Field.

Former Carlisle United youth boss Eric Kinder worked with Limerick manager Neil McDonald at the League Two club before his return to his local club Blackburn in 2013.

Following McDonald's appointment as Carlisle United manager in summer 2006, the pair worked together at the North West English club.

Kinder was a Rovers academy coach from 1999 to 2006 and after spending seven years in charge of Carlisle's under-18s returned to the club as under-21s coach in the summer of 2013 and was appointed to the role of Head of Academy in March 2015.

Kinder will bring a wealth of experience to the Super Blues, having overseen Blackburn's Category One status academy, the highest possible rating a youth academy can achieve.

Following the postponement of Limerick's home game against Shamrock Rovers, due to the Hoops' involvement in the Europa League, Limerick look to bounce back after a disappointing away defeat to Galway United in their previous league game as they host a struggling Sligo side.

Friendly wins against Charlton Athletic and Bridge United will have boosted confidence for McDonald's side ahead of Saturday's vital clash with Sligo which they will prepare for without the services of Chris Mulhall, who has departed the club in search of first-team football.

Second half goals from striker John O'Flynn and a brace from an unnamed Limerick trialist added to Garbhán Coughlan's quick first-half brace after Rodrigo Tosi's early header opened the scoring to give Limerick a six nil victory against Bridge United at the opening of their new facilities at the County Clare venue.

Limerick lie in sixth place in the League of Ireland Premier Division and victory on Saturday would boost McDonald’s aim of finishing in a European qualification spot following defeats for Bray Wanderers, Bohemians and Derry at the weekend.

Victories for Finn Harps and St. Patrick's Athletic narrowed the gap between Limerick and those clubs battling to survive relegation and with only six points between the Super Blues and the visitors, Saturday's clash with Gerard Lyttle's side is must win if Limerick are to continue their high hopes for the season.