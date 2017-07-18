Applications sought for L.D.S.L team managers and coaches

Applications are being invited for the positions for Manager/Coaches for the L.D.S.L representatives Inter League U-12, 13, 14 and 15 teams for the coming season.

Applicants must be Garda-vetted and completed a Child Protection Course, while the posts will be awarded to the applicants considered most suitable by the L.D.S.L Committee

Interested applicants must submit their CV on or before Monday July 24, addressed to the Hon. Secretary of the League, Gerry McCormack, 53 Hilltop, St. Patrick’s Road, Limerick.

Applications not received as set out above will not be considered for the positions.

Clubs affiliation form completed as requested must be returned on or before Monday, 24 July, 2017.

LDSL weekly committee meeting will resume on Monday, 24 July, 2017 in the League office.